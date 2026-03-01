6 killed, 20 injured as Iran hits residential building in Israel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

6 people killed, nearly 20 people were injured, including two critically, as an Iranian missile hit a residential building near Jerusalem, according to Israel’s emergency response service.

Two more were seriously injured, including a 10-year-old girl, Magen David Adom (MDA) said, and one person was moderately wounded, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Video from the scene from MDA showed firefighters trying to douse flames and smoke rising from what appears to be a major impact site.

This appears to be one of the few direct impacts on Israel despite waves of Iranian retaliatory attacks. We’ll bring you more as we get it.

News.Az