6 TV channels to cover Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ninety media representatives from Azerbaijan passed accreditation to cover the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports April 19.

A total of 150 media representatives appealed.

There are 6 TV channels, 2 radio broadcasting companies, 8 news agencies, 11 newspapers and magazines among the accredited media bodies.

The Formula 1 races will be held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019.

Baku hosted the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race on April 27-29, 2018, which was won by Mercedes AMG F1 team pilot Lewis Hamilton.

The length of the Baku track, where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

News.Az

News.Az