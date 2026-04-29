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Tag:
Theft
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CNN has filed a major federal lawsuit against Perplexity, accusing the artificial intelligence search startup of unlawfully scraping and distributing its copyrighted journalism. The legal action marks the latest high-profile clash between the news industry and generative AI platforms.
28 May 2026-18:20
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In an unexpected convergence of military strategy and mainstream gaming, a unique modification for the legendary video game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has been launched in Ukraine. The custom modification allows users to virtually hunt and "shoot down" Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones, turning the game's massive virtual world into a supplementary training ground for first-person view (FPV) drone operators.23 May 2026-12:28
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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has once again reaffirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6.18 May 2026-10:34
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The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 has reached another milestone, with fans noting that it has now been a full year since the last trailer was released.14 May 2026-11:34
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The creators of Grand Theft Auto VI are looking to artificial intelligence as a way to reduce the soaring costs of developing modern video games.13 May 2026-15:23
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Sony Group Corporation expects sales in its gaming division to decline this year as aging PlayStation 5 hardware and soaring memory chip prices continue to pressure the industry.08 May 2026-09:33
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Authorities in the U.S. state of Ohio are investigating the theft of 64 Holstein calves stolen from a family farm in Mercer County.04 May 2026-16:57
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As Rockstar Games enters the final stages of development on GTA 6, an unverified Glassdoor review has suggested that the studio may be entering an intense crunch period.04 May 2026-16:04
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Speaking at iicon, a new conference for video game executives, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the widely discussed question surrounding the potential price of Grand Theft Auto 6.29 Apr 2026-13:18
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