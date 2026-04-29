In an unexpected convergence of military strategy and mainstream gaming, a unique modification for the legendary video game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has been launched in Ukraine. The custom modification allows users to virtually hunt and "shoot down" Iranian-designed Shahed-type kamikaze drones, turning the game's massive virtual world into a supplementary training ground for first-person view (FPV) drone operators.

23 May 2026-12:28