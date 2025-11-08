65-year-old man dies after falling off Grand Canyon’s west rim

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 65-year-old man has died after slipping and falling more than 100 feet from the edge of the Grand Canyon’s west rim, authorities confirmed on Friday.





The tragic incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Guano Point, a popular lookout spot on the Hualapai Reservation, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Rescue teams from the sheriff’s office, along with the Hualapai Nation Police and Fire Departments and Grand Canyon West security, conducted a complex recovery operation. The man’s body was found approximately 130 feet below the rim on a pile of rock fragments and was recovered using technical rope equipment.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family.

Guano Point is known for its breathtaking but steep and rocky cliffs, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of venturing too close to the canyon’s edge — where footing can be unstable, particularly on windy or uneven terrain.

News.Az