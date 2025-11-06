Azerbaijan gears up for grand Victory Day parade – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing for a grand military parade to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

A major rehearsal was held in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijani Army took part in the exercise, demonstrating readiness for the upcoming celebration.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have confirmed their participation in the Victory Day parade.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, along with other foreign dignitaries, is also expected to attend.

