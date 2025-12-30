7 killed as bus plunges into gorge in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people died and 12 others were injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, local police confirmed.

The accident took place on the Bhikiyasen-Vinayak road in the northern hilly state of India. The 19 passengers aboard the bus were traveling when the vehicle plunged into the gorge. Authorities have transported all the injured to nearby hospitals, with several reported in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local officials are investigating the cause of the accident as authorities continue rescue and relief efforts in the challenging terrain.

