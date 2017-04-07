72 per cent of Azerbaijani population use broadband internet

“72 percent of Azerbaijan's population are using broadband internet,” Minister of Communications and Information Technologies Ramin Guluzade has told the 3rd me

“We are applying 3G and 4G technologies in the country. 78 per cent of the Azerbaijani population are internet users,” the minister added.

