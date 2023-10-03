74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku becomes trend on social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 74th International Astronautical Congress, held in Azerbaijan, is at the center of attention in the world community, News.Az reports.

According to the calculations of Talkwaker, the leading social media monitoring and analysis program in the US, the event has become a trend on social media platforms with the hashtag #IAC2023.

The congress also heads the top events on social networks.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress was held in Baku on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event was attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This was the second time that Baku was hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.

News.Az

