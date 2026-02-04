76ers dominate Warriors for fifth straight victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rookie VJ Edgecombe delivered a standout performance with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to five games, defeating the Golden State Warriors 113-94 on Tuesday night.

Andre Drummond contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which capitalized on its physical edge throughout the game, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Golden State played without Stephen Curry, who remained sidelined due to pain in his right knee.

Trendon Watford added 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Adem Bona was perfect on all five of his first-half shots in nine minutes to help the Sixers take a slim 58-56 lead into halftime. Bona ended the night with 11 points.

Philadelphia dominated the glass, collecting 24 offensive rebounds and holding a 55-34 rebounding advantage overall. The Sixers also turned Golden State’s mistakes into production, scoring 15 points off the Warriors’ 20 turnovers.

Despite travel complications — the team’s second bus arrived roughly 75 minutes before tipoff due to Bay Area traffic — coach Nick Nurse expressed no concern about preparation. The matchup marked the second night of a back-to-back for Philadelphia, which had defeated the Clippers 128-113 on Monday.

Curry had exited early from Golden State’s 131-124 loss to Detroit on Friday because of the knee issue. Forward Jonathan Kuminga, whose future with the franchise has been the subject of speculation, missed his fifth consecutive game with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Gui Santos and Pat Spencer scored 13 points each for the Warriors, while Moses Moody added 12. The loss was Golden State’s third straight at home.

After falling behind 16-9 early, Draymond Green and Al Horford sparked Golden State midway through the first quarter with back-to-back three-pointers, each assisting on the other’s basket. The Warriors knocked down eight three-pointers in the opening period and shot an efficient 12 of 19 overall (63.2%). Horford finished with 10 points despite battling foul trouble.

Up next:

76ers: Continue their five-game West Coast road trip at the Lakers on Thursday night.

Warriors: Travel to Phoenix for a Thursday night matchup.

News.Az