Curry exits early vs Pistons with knee soreness

Curry exited late in the third quarter after awkward contact on an and-one play, appearing to limp as he headed to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game early in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors went on to lose 131–124, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite playing limited minutes, Curry still led Golden State with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting, including four three-pointers. Speaking after the game, Kerr said the team does not believe the issue is “anything major,” adding that Curry will be further evaluated on Saturday.

The knee soreness has lingered throughout the week. Curry first felt discomfort last Saturday, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game but played, then missed Monday’s matchup against Portland. He returned Wednesday against Utah and entered Friday’s game without an injury designation before the soreness resurfaced.

Golden State briefly rallied without Curry, cutting the deficit to three points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Pistons, leaders in the Eastern Conference, held on for the win.

The potential loss of Curry would be another setback for the Warriors, who are already adjusting after Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL last week. Since Butler’s injury, Golden State has gone 2–4 and now sits eighth in the Western Conference at 27–33, holding a 3.5-game cushion above the second play-in spot.

Further clarity on Curry’s condition is expected once medical evaluations are completed.