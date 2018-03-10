7th Congress of Azerbaijani journalists kicks off in Baku

7th Congress of Azerbaijani journalists kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Congress of Azerbaijani journalists kicked off on March 10.

Members of Azerbaijan's Press Council consists of 166 press organisations. 241 representatives of those organizations attended the congress, according to AzVision.

Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov read out the congratulatory message of President Ilham Aliyev to the congress participants.

News.Az

News.Az