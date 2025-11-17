81 arrested in Charlotte during first day of immigration crackdown

Federal agents arrested at least 81 people on Saturday in Charlotte during the first day of a major immigration crackdown, officials said. The five-hour operation targeted individuals with significant criminal and immigration histories.

The raids, part of the Trump administration’s wider enforcement campaign, follow similar actions in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, which have sparked protests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Governor Josh Stein criticized the tactics, accusing agents of racial profiling and detaining citizens in public spaces, warning the actions have stoked fear and division. The Department of Homeland Security said the raids came after local officials refused nearly 1,400 detainer requests.

