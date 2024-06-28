90-year-old Holocaust witness: I am very happy to live in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Rolan Yusufov



Nukhim Berkovich Milgrom, a 90-year-old Holocaust witness, has lived an extraordinary and tragic life. Born in 1934 in Krasyliv, Khmelnytsky Region, Ukraine, he experienced the horrors of war as a child, losing both parents and evacuating to Kazakhstan with his mother. Despite all the hardships, Nukhim found the strength to build a successful career. In 1949, he moved to Baku and started working at the Azerbaijan State Shipping Company (KASPAR), dedicating 65 years of his life to it, including 30 years as a senior mechanic.

News.Az presents an interview with Milgrom below.- I was born in the city of Krasyliv, Khmelnytsky Region, Ukraine, in 1934. In 1941, when the war started, my father, who worked at a sugar factory, was evacuated to Kursk and soon sent to the front, where he died in 1943. My mother and I evacuated to Kazakhstan, where we faced many difficulties. During the evacuation, as a teenager, I had to deliver my mother's baby by myself. After the war, in 1949, I came to Baku, where I began to study and work.- In 1950, I applied to the Odesa Maritime School but could not enroll due to a lack of places. On the advice of my cousin, I came to Baku and passed the entrance exams to the maritime school in Bayil. Thus, my maritime career began.- Starting my career on a barge as a stoker, I later became a senior mechanic. I dedicated 65 years of my life to working at KASPAR, 30 of which I served as a senior mechanic. During this time, I received numerous diplomas and certificates and went on many overseas business trips, traveling almost the entire world.- My career had many challenging moments. For example, when a steamer was supposed to go for repairs, but due to urgent need, the steamer's captain, Teymur Ahmadov, asked me to do everything possible to send it to Krasnovodsk with motor fuel. I called the shop manager of the factory, and together we organized the repair. We worked all night to complete the repair by morning. The steamer was ready, and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, it began loading.- Without taking time off from work, I studied and worked, receiving many awards and certificates. When I decided to retire, I was asked to stay. I continued to work for another two years as deputy head of the thermotechnics department. I consider my main achievement to be my significant contribution to the development of the Caspian Shipping Company and that my work was highly valued.- In those years, Baku was a multicultural and multinational city. Despite all the difficulties, people supported each other, and this helped to cope with the challenges of the time. I always felt that my colleagues and neighbors respected my nationality and cultural characteristics. I am very happy to live in Azerbaijan, as this country is one of the safest places in the world. No minority representatives have ever faced discrimination; all peoples in Azerbaijan are treated as their own — like Azerbaijanis. Friendship and brotherhood prevail here between Azerbaijanis and other nationalities.- I would advise them never to give up and always seek support from their loved ones. It is important to believe in oneself and one's abilities, despite any obstacles. One must be persistent, hardworking, and always strive for their goals. It is also important to remember that there are many good people in the world who are ready to help and support.

