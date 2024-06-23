A branch of the Jewish Medical Center "BEER DAVID" has opened in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Baku, a full-fledged branch of the Jerusalem Jewish Medical Center "BEER DAVID" has opened. According to Bakutribune.com, this was announced by Yosefa Eichel, co-founder and leading specialist of the Jerusalem Jewish Medical Center "BEER DAVID".

According to her, the new branch operates directly under its name, rather than through a representative office, which significantly improves the quality and accessibility of medical services for the country's residents."We see that here in Azerbaijan, there is a very high demand for such services. Now we have clients of different ages, and we are constantly sharing their results, and they themselves are happy to talk about their successes. These interviews are broadcast on television and also on our YouTube channel, Facebook, and many other platforms.We have more or less understood what Azerbaijan needs. Currently, we have the idea to open a full-scale rehabilitation center here with alternative medicine. We have such experience in Israel, where alternative medicine is very developed. Many health insurance funds provide these services, and there are also many private rehabilitation centers for various diseases," noted Eichel.The center specializes in child development issues such as autism, autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, and other neurological diseases."Adult patients with various neurological problems also come to us. We first consult, see if we can help with the specific issue. If we can, we explain to the person what they can expect," Eichel explained.The Jewish Medical Center "BEER DAVID" has been operating since 2010 and during this time has received patients from more than 100 countries worldwide, she said."People come to us in Azerbaijan from various countries, primarily those with visa-free regimes with Azerbaijan, such as Russia, Belarus, Georgia, as well as from Europe and other regions. Recently, we had a family from America, a family from Slovenia, and a family from Poland. If we stay here longer, like in Israel, people will come to us from everywhere. In Israel, we had patients from South Korea, Peru, and many other countries.Our therapy is aimed at restoring the central nervous system. This distinguishes us from other centers that work with children with developmental issues. We do not just aim to teach the child but want them to be able to develop independently. Many children who come to us non-verbal start talking and significantly improve their behavior, mental, and intellectual development.Parents often say that they thought the main thing was for the child to start talking. But when they see how their child changes during therapy, they begin to understand how much he or she lagged behind in all other parameters. Children start to develop, perceive new information, become teachable, and can catch up with their peers," emphasized Eichel.In turn,, talked about the methods of therapy and treatment used in the center.According to Eichel, they are often asked if they use drug treatment or procedures involving currents. He explained that all their methods are non-invasive and non-drug, aimed at supporting the body for its self-recovery."Now I will show you the devices I use. Let's start with this device - Bioptron. It emits a light beam that resembles sunlight. This beam passes through a polarized filter, turning into therapeutic polarized light. This is a Swiss development by Bioptron. The mechanism is very simple, but the results are amazing.I also use devices for laser and magnetic therapy, developed jointly by Israeli and American specialists. They have all the necessary permits from the Ministries of Health of the respective countries. Red laser light has an excellent effect and gives good results in treating inflammations and pain syndromes. These devices are often used by elderly people and athletes. Despite their simplicity, they show excellent results and have no side effects.As a certified specialist in osteopathy and chiropractic, I also use simple tools used by American colleagues. They are designed to correct the spine and activate nerve endings. These methods help without harm to the body, providing excellent results.Another device is an old Soviet apparatus for magnetic therapy, which is still very effective and easy to use. But it is important to know how to use it correctly. We also have ultrasonic therapeutic devices and gun-type massagers. They are simple to use and extremely effective.It is important to remember that there are many objects and means around us that can help improve health. Do not forget about this! Sometimes the simplest methods can provide significant help," said David Eichel.You can contact the BEER DAVID Center for Jewish Medicine in the following ways:Website: https://beer-david.com/promo-enPhone: +994556273770Phone: for communication via WhatsApp/Telegram: +972 58-657-7300

News.Az