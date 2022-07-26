A new charge d'affaires of the USA in Azerbaijan appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hugo Guevara was appointed charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Please join us in extending a warm welcome to our new Deputy Chief of Mission, Hugo Guevara, who is currently serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan. Hugo has extensive experience at the State Department, and most recently oversaw security and rule-of-law cooperation with the government of Guatemala at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City. Prior to beginning his current assignment, Hugo studied the Azerbaijani language in Washington, so feel free to leave your welcome messages in Azerbaijani," says the embassy.

News.Az