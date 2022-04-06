A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the EU kicks off

A meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the format of a working dinner has started in Brussels, News.az reports.

The meeting will continue in the form of a working lunch.

