Aaron Judge faces challenges in World Series amid Yankees' struggles

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, renowned for his power and leadership on the field, has encountered difficulties during this World Series.

After the Yankees' disappointing performance in Game 2, Judge was candid about his struggles, admitting, "I'm failing." Despite the pressure, Judge remains committed to turning things around and stepping up when his team needs him most, News.Az reports, citing Marca. Throughout the regular season, Aaron Judge was a force to be reckoned with, known for his precision and power at the plate. However, the World Series has been a different story. During Game 2, Judge went 0-for-4, striking out three times, bringing his total to six strikeouts in nine at-bats over the first two games. It was a shocking performance from a player who typically dominates in these high-stakes situations."When I'm doing well, I usually fire on that," Judge reflected after the game, referring to pitches he would normally crush. But it seems the postseason nerves have gotten to him, as he continues to miss opportunities to bring his team back into contention.Aaron Judge is not one to shy away from accountability. Following the rough outing in Game 2, he acknowledged his shortcomings and expressed determination to step up his game. "I definitely got to step up and do my job. Guys around me are doing their jobs and getting on base. I'm failing to back them up. We got to turn it around in Game 3," said Judge.His acknowledgment of the problem is just the beginning. Judge is aware that his chase rate, which is normally one of the lowest in the league, has increased significantly during the series, signaling a lapse in his usually impeccable swing mechanics. Despite his struggles, he remains optimistic, stating he's "getting there" in terms of making adjustments. But with the World Series slipping away, time is running out.

