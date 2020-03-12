About 100 fires reported in Armenia per day

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 100 fires are reported in Armenia per day, which is a very high number for this season, Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan stated at a government meeting on Thursday.

“A rather high rate of fires has been registered, and there are already difficulties in fighting them,” he said, according to ARKA.



According to the minister, one of the reasons behind an unprecedented rise in the number of fires is that many villagers, burning dry leaves accumulated in the fall in their land plots, often are unable to extinguish the flame.



"However, this is not the only reason. Some 95 forest fires were reported on March 11. My request to the municipalities is to be more careful in this matter," he said.



Tsolakyan recalled that burning dry leaves is prohibited by law and implies a serious fine.

