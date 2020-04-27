Yandex metrika counter

About 1.6 million students benefit from tele-classes in Azerbaijan

About 1.6 million students benefited from tele-classes in Azerbaijan, said Education Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov.

The coronavirus-related quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has also affected the education sector, the minister said Monday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The Ministry of Education took timely steps during the pandemic. The ministry organized tele-classes first for the Azerbaijani sector, then for the Russian one. On April 29, the 1000th edition of tele-classes will be aired,” he said. “Thanks to these measures, we managed to prevent the negative impact of the pandemic on the education system.”

News.Az


