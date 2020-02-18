About 50 new buses to be brought for Baku settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of some houses in settlements nearby roads has created some difficulties in the road infrastructure lately.

After the ninth month of this year, we are going to provide gradually the settlements with buses in accordance with their size and speed of rotation since 12-meter buses can not move on the roads of some settlements.

ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made by Vusal Kerimli, Baku Transport Agency’s chairman of the board, when answering the question of President Ilham Aliyev whether there are any problems with bus transport in the Baku settlements.

Agency’s chair noted that 115 out of the 415 buses to be bought this year have already been ordered and 300 ones will be put up for tender: "We’ve provided both 8 m and 9 m buses, so that they are safer for traffic in suburbs and towns, and correspond to their path. At the same time, it is expected that in March bus carriers will also bring about 50 buses. These buses are planned to be produced on the line in the direction of settlements. We are developing projects on the road infrastructure of settlements in cooperation with the State Motor Road Agency. Work in this direction will also be completed."

