Absolute majority of agreement with European Commission is already agreed, we need to make final steps - President Ilham Aliyev

“We have signed or adopted declarations and agreements on strategic partnership with nine members of the European Union, which is one third of member-states,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Latvia Egils Levits, News.az reports.

“This really is a good platform for agreement, which is now being negotiated between Azerbaijan and European Commission. Absolute majority of the agreement is already agreed. So, we need to make final steps. Hopefully, we will do it sooner than later,” the head of state added.

