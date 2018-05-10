Abulfas Garayev talks personnel changes in new Ministry of Culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Personnel changes will undoubtedly be carried out in the new Ministry of Culture, said Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev speaking about the activities of the new ministry established on the basis of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The minister believes that the culture sphere in Azerbaijan contributes to attracting numerous guests to the country and helps Azerbaijan win universal recognition. The sphere of culture will always serve for the spirituality of the Azerbaijani people and its promotion, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the newly established Ministry of Culture will not change the direction of its activities. "We practically do not change the direction of our work, but continue it. Simply, the tourism sector will now be managed as an economic sector. Today, the tourism industry of Azerbaijan makes a great contribution to the country's economy. The functions of the Ministry of Culture are somewhat different in this respect. Nevertheless, employees of the Ministry of Culture will continue their work to promote Azerbaijani culture in order to attract tourists," Garayev said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on some measures to improve public administration in the sphere of culture and tourism, according to which the Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Agency were established on the basis of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

