AC Milan stun Champions League holders Real Madrid; Sporting Lisbon crush Man City

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a thrilling night of Champions League action, Italy's AC Milan stunned defending champions Real Madrid with a 3-1 victory in Spain.

Tuesday's results in Champions League:

Wednesday's fixtures:

German defender Malick Thiaw opened the scoring at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Although Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior equalized with a penalty in the 23rd minute, Milan regained the lead when former Madrid player Alvaro Morata scored in the 39th. Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders added a third in the 73rd, sealing Milan’s first win over Real Madrid in 15 years. Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with nine critical saves, was named Man of the Match, News.Az reports.Elsewhere, Sporting Lisbon took a commanding 4-1 win over Manchester City in Portugal. Although City’s Phil Foden scored in the fourth minute, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres led a comeback with a hat-trick, including two penalties. Uruguayan midfielder Maximiliano Araujo added to Sporting’s tally, while City’s Erling Haaland missed a penalty in the second half. Gyokeres earned Man of the Match honors.These results bring Milan to 18th place with six points, while Real Madrid drop to 17th. Sporting’s win lift them to second place in the standings with 10 points, behind leaders Liverpool, who defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield.Meanwhile, Manchester City fall to sixth, with seven points. France’s Monaco also secured a late 1-0 win over Bologna, with Thilo Kehrer scoring, placing them in third with 10 points.PSV - Girona: 4-0Slovan Bratislava - Dinamo Zagreb: 1-4Real Madrid - AC Milan: 1-3Liverpool - Bayer Leverkusen: 4-0Borussia Dortmund - Sturm Graz: 1-0Sporting Lisbon - Manchester City: 4-1Lille - Juventus: 1-1Celtic - Leipzig: 3-1Bologna - Monaco: 0-1Club Brugge vs. Aston VillaShakhtar Donetsk vs. Young BoysBayern Munich vs. BenficaParis Saint-Germain vs. Atletico MadridInter Milan vs. ArsenalFeyenoord vs. SalzburgCrvena Zvezda vs. BarcelonaSparta Prague vs. BrestStuttgart vs. Atalanta

News.Az