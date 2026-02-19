Accor reports higher EBITDA, keeps outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

French hotel group Accor reported 2025 core profit slightly above market expectations, supported by its diversified hotel portfolio and expanding loyalty ecosystem.

The company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €1.20 billion ($1.41 billion), up from €1.12 billion in 2024 and marginally ahead of the €1.19 billion analyst consensus, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Performance was helped by steady travel demand and improved hotel metrics. Revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry indicator, rose 4.2% to €76 in 2025.

CEO Sébastien Bazin said the company is accelerating development by integrating artificial intelligence into its digital strategy. In February, Accor launched a ChatGPT-based direct booking tool designed to reduce reliance on online travel agencies and lower distribution costs.

The operator of brands such as Ibis and Novotel also reaffirmed its mid-term guidance and confirmed it will continue returning cash to shareholders. The group plans share buybacks totaling €450 million in 2026.

News.Az