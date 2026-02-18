ChatGPT becoming more accurate in Azerbaijani as data volumes grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT is becoming increasingly capable of responding in the Azerbaijani language and is expected to improve further in the future, according to a senior official.

Fariz Jafarov, executive director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, told Azerbaijani media outlet that the system is already fully functional in Azerbaijani language, News.Az reports.

He said ChatGPT is now operating at a high level and continues to improve over time. According to Mr Jafarov, earlier artificial intelligence solutions were largely at a learning stage, but the quality of responses improves as systems are exposed to more questions and language patterns.

“When you use it, you can see that it already provides answers in a fairly literary and expressive language,” he said.

Mr Jafarov noted that one of the main strengths of artificial intelligence is its versatility, although this can also create limitations. He pointed to the phenomenon known as hallucination, where AI systems may generate inaccurate or unfounded responses.

He compared tools such as ChatGPT to a river, saying a source is required for a river to exist. “If there is no water, there is no river. In the same way, the quality of the system’s responses depends on the data it is fed,” he said.

According to Mr Jafarov, the more data available in Azerbaijani and from local sources, the more accurate and refined ChatGPT’s responses in the language will become.

He also said that international platforms are increasingly adding support for Azerbaijani. Google, he noted, has announced that its Gemini system can now answer questions in Azerbaijani, a change from earlier periods when some platforms did not support the language.

Mr Jafarov stressed that expanding local digital content and data resources is crucial for ensuring that artificial intelligence systems operate more accurately and effectively in Azerbaijani.

News.Az