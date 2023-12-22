ACG celebrates West Azeri’s 1 billion barrels achievement

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field has announced on behalf of its partners in the ACG project – SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, ONGCVidesh - 1 billion barrels total production achievement from the West Azeri platform.

West Azeri, one of the seven ACG production platforms in the Caspian, reached this remarkable milestone on 12 December. The platform is a significant contributor to the 4.3 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field started up in November 1997.

Elkhan Mammadov, bp’s vice president production, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region, said: “This is the second ACG platform that has crossed over the one billion barrels line to continue its second billion barrels of total production journey. Central Azeri was the first platform to proudly reach this achievement much earlier than others – in July 2021.

“And now we have West Azeri as our second billionaire platform, and we hope to continue this remarkable series of success stories. I would like to congratulate all the teams who have contributed to this brilliant success and thank them all for their safe and efficient performance and excellent delivery. My special thanks to those members of the West Azeri family who have been part of this great asset since its first day”.

News.Az