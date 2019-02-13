ACG produced 213 million barrels of oil last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Total Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) production for the full year was on average 584,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 213 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (46,000 b/d), Central Azeri (154,000 b/d), West Azeri (126,000 b/d), East Azeri (97,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (105,000 b/d) and West Chirag (57,000 b/d) platforms.

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production, according to BP Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

At the end of the year, 117 oil wells were producing, while 44 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection, the company said.

In 2018, BP spent about $505 million in operating expenditure and $1,150 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

