ACG produces 175 million barrels of oil in 2020 – BP Azerbaijan

Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 477,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 175 million barrels or 23.6 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (34,900 b/d), Central Azeri (113,200 b/d), West Azeri (118,900 b/d), East Azeri (64,200 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (95,400 b/d) and West Chirag (50,400 b/d) platforms. During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production, BP Azerbaijan said.

“At the end of 2020, 127 oil wells were producing, while 45 wells were used for water and eight for gas injection. Last year, ACG completed 11 oil producer and 2 injector wells.

In 2020, ACG spent more than $531 million in operating expenditure and more than $1,817 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities,” the company said.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25 per cent) MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

