Actor Tim Busfield jailed on child abuse charges

Actor-director Timothy Busfield made his first court appearance Wednesday in New Mexico on child sexual abuse charges. The 68-year-old, known for “The West Wing” and “Thirtysomething,” was jailed without bond ahead of a preliminary hearing set for January 29.

Busfield is accused of inappropriate contact with 11-year-old twin boys over a two-year period while directing and producing the Fox crime drama “The Cleaning Lady” in Albuquerque. One boy reported multiple instances of being touched over his clothes; the other provided a less detailed account, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a video posted before turning himself in, Busfield denied the allegations, calling them “lies” and saying, “I’m going to be exonerated.” He acknowledged some playful contact, like tickling, with others present, according to a police affidavit.

Authorities continue their investigation, while Busfield remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

News.Az