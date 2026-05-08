ACWA secures $226m financing for Uzbekistan wind farm

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Saudi energy company ACWA Power has secured $226 million in financing agreements to support the development of a wind power project in Uzbekistan.

The financing package was arranged for the Bash II wind farm, a 300-megawatt project located in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region, and involves support from international financial institutions and commercial lenders. The funds are expected to cover a significant portion of the project’s overall development costs, News.Az reports, citing MEED.

The Bash II project is part of Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to expand renewable energy capacity and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Once operational, the wind farm is expected to supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of households and contribute to the country’s long-term energy transition goals.

The project is being developed by ACWA Power, which has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Central Asia, particularly in wind, solar, and hydrogen-related initiatives.

Construction and development timelines are aligned with Uzbekistan’s plans to increase clean energy production over the coming years, with the wind farm expected to play a role in strengthening the national power grid and supporting sustainability targets.

News.Az