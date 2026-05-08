Ukraine strikes air navigation facility in Russia, disrupting operations at multiple airports

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Ukraine has carried out a drone strike on an air navigation facility in Russia, leading to the temporary suspension of drone operations at several airports, according to reports.

Russian authorities said the attack targeted infrastructure linked to air traffic management, forcing disruptions across the aviation system. As a result, operations were suspended at 13 airports, causing widespread delays and cancellations, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Officials stated that emergency measures were introduced following the strike to ensure aviation safety and manage airspace control during the incident. The extent of damage to the facility has not been fully disclosed.

The suspension affected both civilian and regional air traffic, with authorities working to restore normal operations after the disruption.

The incident is the latest in a series of cross-border drone attacks that have increasingly impacted infrastructure inside Russia since the ongoing conflict began.

News.Az