(Ad) A special gift to media representatives from Azercell on the Day of National Press and Journalism!

“Azercell Telecom", adhering to the tradition, congratulates media representatives on July 22 – Day of National Press and Journalism in its own way. On the occasion of the professional holiday of journalists, on July 22-23, all subscribers of the "Mediacell" tariff, as well as the media workers who joined the 2nd Karabakh war, will get a 5 GB mobile internet package from Azercell. Media representatives will be able to get the gift package by texting “1875” to the short number 2723 on the mentioned dates.

The leading mobile operator always remembers with deep respect the journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov, who were martyred in the line of duty and keeps focus on their family members.

"Azercell Telecom" has implemented numerous projects to support the development of journalism and increase the professional skills of press representatives in our country, continuously organizes English language courses for them and provides a "Mediacell" tariff package with special discounts.

Azercell congratulates all the journalists, and anyone engaged in this field, who cover issues on the national and world agenda, on the occasion of their professional holiday and wishes them success in their endeavors!





News.Az