(Ad) Azerbaijani team for the first time at the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Our schoolgirls, supported by Azercell, will be involved in EGOI 2022 contest

Azerbaijani schoolchildren will participate for the first time in EGOI 2022 - the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics with the support of Azercell Telecom. On October 16-23, 2022, our country will be represented by a team of four schoolgirls at the international competition to be held in Antalya, Turkey.

The team consists of students of Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nazrin Gasimova (9th grade) and Fidan Garayeva (11th grade), as well as students of Ganja City Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fidan Huseynova (11th grade) and Leyla Hajizadeh (9th grade). Schoolgirls were selected among the finalists of the Republican Olympiad in Informatics. Team members will be accompanied by two trainers in the competition.

The new programming competition EGOI 2022 - the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics was first held by Switzerland last June. The young female participants of this competition, which is organized based on rules similar to the International Olympiad in Informatics, must solve the presented tasks by developing Efficient Algorithms.

Since 2017 Azercell has been supporting the preparation process of schoolchildren for international competitions in Informatics in partnership with the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The leading mobile operator highly appreciates this cooperation in terms of supporting education in sphere of Information Technologies, moreover increasing girls' interest in Informatics now, as well as involving them in the field of ICT and training them as future specialists. It is worth noting that the Company holds various events and implements important social projects to reveal girls` potential and skills.

Azercell congratulates all schoolgirls and their parents on the occasion of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child, October 11, and wishes continuous success in their future endeavors!

News.Az