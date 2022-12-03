(Ad) Azercell and ADA University mark 10 years of partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator and ADA University signed a new cooperation agreement, renewing their commitment to building a sustainable Information and Communication Technologies ecosystem

At the event held at ADA University on December 2, 2022, both organizations emphasized the importance of partnership between institutions of higher education and businesses and discussed the broad reach of such collaborations.

Within the framework of a ten-year collaboration, Azercell has granted scholarships to technology and engineering undergraduates, conducted training sessions, and provided a number of ADA University students with internship opportunities. Azercell also supported the ADA University in their endeavors to strengthen the role of women in ICT and entrepreneurship.

By signing a new cooperation agreement, Azercell commits to support the academic and professional development of the next generation of ICT specialists in Azerbaijan. The mobile operator will also help students develop innovative IT solutions and conduct technological research at the University.

Placing education at the core of development and innovation, Azercell will continue its persistent efforts in this direction.

News.Az