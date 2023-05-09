(Ad) "Baku Marathon-2023" took place in an exclusive partnership with Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator awarded the winners

“Baku Marathon - 2023” conducted with the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and in the exclusive partnership with “Azercell Telecom” LLC took place on May 7. 19500 sports enthusiasts joined the race held under the slogan "Conquer the wind". The start and finish points were at the State Flag Square. In the event that brought together marathoners from both Azerbaijan and different countries worldwide, the competitors covered 21 kilometers of distance.

A digital chronometer (timekeeper) was used in the marathon supported by Azercell. These special microchips linked to the badge numbers of the marathon runners ensured the maximum accuracy of the race results and enabled immediate logging.

It should be noted that Azercell has been supporting this prestigious event since 2017 to promote a healthy lifestyle. This year the marathon was traditionally attended by the CEO and management of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, as well as its employees and corporate subscribers.

"Azercell Telekom" awarded the Azerbaijani winners with special gifts. The mobile operator presented the mobile phones to the three female and three male athletes who crossed the finish line. Adhering to tradition, the student participants of the event were also in the spotlight. Winning students (1 female and 1 male) received a prestigious phone number with prefix 010, 5GB of the Internet, a free 6-month subscription to the "GəncOl" tariff pack and a bag. Several runners-ups of the marathon have also been awarded with special gifts from the company.

News.Az