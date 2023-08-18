(Ad) Children’s Hotline service received about 2300 appeals during the first-half year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan Children Hotline” service, operating within the framework of cooperation between “Azercell Telecom” LLC, UNICEF Azerbaijan, and “Reliable Future” Social Initiative Public Union has revealed its report for the first half of 2023. The service which aims to support children facing various challenges, including peer conflicts, psychological distress and emotional issues has responded to about 2,300 calls during this period.

Nearly 700 appellants addressing to the children's hotline service sought legal guidance. An additional 636 queries were related to educational problems, while 610 calls were made to address psychological issues. Social challenges prompted 170 calls, while further 100 calls were made in relation to health matters. The remaining calls encompassed various other topics.

Statistical data reveals that 51% of those seeking help were female, 48% were male, and 1% opted for anonymous assistance. In order to comprehensively address specific cases, the center invited 85 families to their premises, providing them with legal, psychological, and psychosocial support tailored to their unique circumstances. Furthermore, 152 initiatives were undertaken to facilitate social and psychological rehabilitation for the children involved. Cases beyond the immediate scope of the Azerbaijan Children Hotline Service were appropriately referred to relevant state institutions and non-governmental organizations for resolution.

"Azerbaijan Children's Hotline" service, has been operating with the support of Azercell since 2010. Individuals can reach out for assistance through various channels including the 116111 short number, +994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, +994 51 880 22 80 numbers, email, website, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, a dedicated mobile app designed for both IOS and Android devices is available for download, ensuring 24/7 support. The service offers comprehensive aid, addressing issues ranging from commonplace concerns to more serious matters like violence and bullying.

