(Ad) Host Sponsored by Azercell, GSMA M360 event shares global expertise and best experiences with Azerbaijan’s telco specialists

Right the day before the conference: government telco representatives and leading experts attended a special seminar on Spectrum Management for Mobile Telecommunications

Taking place in Baku on May 16th -17th, 2023 in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Host Sponsorship of the leading mobile operator Azercell, M360 Eurasia will bring together regional and international experts active in the mobile and digital space to discuss key trends, opportunities, and challenges of the industry.

The international event, which takes place in Azerbaijan for the first time, will also acknowledge Azerbaijan’s aspiration to become an emerging digital power in the region, with countries’ successful testing of new generation networks, while leveraging LTE opportunities. In addition to the two-day conference, which will focus on key topic, reflecting the current technology trends in the region and world, the agenda of the international event also includes exclusive programs for Azerbaijani audience. Thus, in the frames of M360 conference countries’ government representatives and selected leading telecom experts were invited to a special Capacity Building program “Spectrum Management for Mobile Telecommunications”. The program held on May 15th right the day before the conference, covered the following themes:

• Spectrum Licensing for Mobile

• Spectrum Policy Considerations

• Encouraging investment

• Spectrum Monitoring

• Using the digital dividend to enable mobile broadband

• Spectrum for backhaul

• Regulation in a changing mobile landscape

• Spectrum for IoT

• Towards a 5G future

GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023- two-day international telco event will be held on May 16-17 in Four Seasons Hotel Baku, Azerbaijan. The conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

News.Az