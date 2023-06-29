(Ad) Summer School in International Relations and Diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Second edition of the Summer School Program in International Relations and Diplomacy will be jointly organized by "One Volunteer" Student Organisation, Khazar University and Topchubashov Center in Shamakhi region on August 9-14, News.az reports.

The purpose of the Summer School is to create an effective platform for students to critically analyze and objectively assess the current political and economic situation in the modern world, accurately predict future processes, and participate in interactive discussions on various political issues.

The participation of the following profile of participants is planned in the summer school, which is aimed at increasing the interest in the field of foreign policy and international relations among students with knowledge of foreign languages and studying humanitarian specialties:

Final year undergraduate students studying in political science, international relations/affairs, international law and regional studies, as well as law and public policy;

Recent graduates, master's degree students, and young professionals on above mentioned fields;

Young people with high motivation, initiative, strategic and systematic thinking skills, personal efficiency, ability to work in team and make right decisions;

Fluency in spoken and written English. (Knowing other languages are preferable)

During the summer school, lectures will be organized by highly qualified instructors and experts. The summer school will also include various sports activities and intellectual competitions in order to benefit the participants to spend their free time more efficiently. Those who wish to participate in the summer camp and meet the above-mentioned requirements are highly encouraged to register through this link:

Registration form: https://forms.gle/QmhwS8Y9Y3Zphwf3A

The deadline for applications: 16th of July, 2023.

The registered candidates will be interviewed during the selection process (in english). Those who successfully pass the assessment will be eligible to attend the summer school. More information about the summer school program will be provided to selected participants. If you need any further information about the Summer School, please do not hesitate to contact us via

E-mail: Apply@konullu.edu.az (subject: Summer School)

Note: Language of instruction will be in English.

News.Az