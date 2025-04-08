ADA University Policy Forum will contribute to building important relations among participating countries: Rector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th ADA University Policy Forum will contribute to building important relations among representatives of participating countries, said Hafiz Pashayev, ADA University Rector.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the conference on “Facing the New World Order” held at the Karabakh University in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Our Glorious Victory was an opportunity for the Azerbaijani people in terms of a victorious 44-day battle, freedom, growth, and the emergence of new personalities. Now we are here at the Karabakh University. What could be better than this? It is a great honor to represent ADA University at today's conference,” Pashayev noted.

"Today is a very important day for us - participants of such a prestigious event. The organization of this forum at the Karabakh University is of great significance. We are happy today for Azerbaijan, but I am also very happy for the university I lead," the rector said, emphasizing that representatives from different countries are participating in the event, which is also critical in terms of building important partnerships among the participating countries.

