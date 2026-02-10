Adani Enterprises in talks with US sanctions office

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Adani Enterprises said it is in discussions with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets following a request for information linked to earlier media allegations involving billionaire Gautam Adani.

The company said it received the request on February 4 and stressed that the communication does not include any findings of wrongdoing or regulatory violations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The development relates to a Wall Street Journal report published last year that alleged Gautam Adani had sought to persuade the U.S. administration to drop bribery-related charges. Adani Enterprises did not comment directly on the allegations but confirmed it is cooperating with U.S. authorities.

Following the disclosure, shares of Adani Enterprises fell by as much as 3.5% during trading.

The company said it continues to engage with regulators and provide requested information as part of standard compliance processes.

The talks highlight ongoing scrutiny of large global business groups as regulators and governments increase oversight of cross-border financial and legal mattersş

