ADB mission due in Azerbaijan

A mission of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will visit Azerbaijan in September.

According to Trend, a message posted on the ADB website says that the mission for the Subprogram 1 of the Improving Governance and Public Sector Efficiency Program will be in Baku from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

The mission’s aim is to collect data for preparation of the subprogram, within which ADB plans to allocate $300 million to Azerbaijan.

News.Az