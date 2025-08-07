Aeroflot resumes Tehran flights following 12-day regional conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian national airline Aeroflot has reinstated direct flights between Moscow and Tehran, following a months-long suspension prompted by regional instability caused by a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to a report by RIA Novosti, Aeroflot confirmed that service officially resumed overnight on August 6–7. "Flight SU514/515 departed for Tehran yesterday and returned to Moscow this morning," the airline said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Initially, the airline will operate the route once a week on Wednesdays. From September 12, service will increase to twice weekly—on Wednesdays and Fridays—using Airbus A321 aircraft.

Aeroflot halted the Tehran route in response to heightened regional tensions after Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on June 13. The conflict, which lasted 12 days, resulted in over 1,064 reported deaths.

The situation escalated further when the United States entered the fray by striking three Iranian nuclear sites—an action condemned by international observers as a violation of international law. In retaliation, Iran targeted strategic locations in Israeli-occupied territories and the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes on June 24 are believed to have brought an end to the hostilities, paving the way for the gradual normalization of air travel in the region.

News.Az