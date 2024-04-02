AFFA's new president sets ambitious goals for Azerbaijani football

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-elected president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Rovshan Najaf, emphasized the importance of collective action to enhance the level of Azerbaijani football.

"AFFA, federations, media, sponsors, we must all unite and raise the level of Azerbaijani football,” Najaf said during an AFFA conference on April 2, News.Az reports.

Expressing his confidence in the potential for success, Najaf said: “There are great opportunities for advancement in football. We have to work together and first define our goals. In a short time, we will prepare a new strategy. We must know that we are on the right path and we can achieve our goals.”

“I believe that we will achieve them with the help of the strategy. We need to focus on the development of children's football, identify young talents and contribute to their success in the national team," the AFFA president added.

Rovshan Najaf was elected AFFA’s new president on Tuesday.

President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Neftchi football club Rovhsan Najafov replaced Rovnag Abdullayev in this post.

News.Az