Afghan skiers hit slopes as winter sport gains ground

The picturesque Bamiyan province in central Afghanistan, a popular destination in spring, summer and autumn and host of an annual ski competition, is adding to its beautiful landscape with winter sports.

Hundreds of ski enthusiasts from across the country were seen climbing the rugged, snow-covered terrain in the mountainous region to enjoy a skiing competition on challenging slopes amid cold weather, supporting their favorite teams in the national race that concluded Sunday, News.az reports, citing CNN.

"I am very happy to attend the ski competition in Bamiyan. It is a suitable place for winter sports, and I feel proud to be here," said Azim Arefi, a contestant from Kabul.

Describing skiing as a popular sport among youth in post-war Afghanistan, Arefi said the winter sport is gaining popularity. He called on relevant organizations to support skiing and other winter sports.

"I want the authorities to support this sport so it can flourish to a level where Afghan youth can attend international competitions. It is our hope that Afghanistan, particularly Bamiyan, can host international winter sports tournaments in the future," the young athlete said.

Ignoring the chilly weather, hundreds of skiing fans encouraged the competitors with cheers on the snow-blanketed mountain at an altitude of about 2,500 to 3,000 meters. However, unlike in the past, the race was held without female contestants.

"I came from Wardak province to attend the ski competition. Teams from four provinces - Kabul, Ghazni, Wardak and the host Bamiyan - competed today," Rahimullah Haidery told Xinhua from the snow-covered hilltop.

Haidery, who has been skiing for the past four years, lamented the shortage of facilities to properly continue the sport. "My dream is to compete in international ski competitions outside my country one day," he said with determination.

Assadullah Batory, the chief executive of the Afghanistan Ski Federation, praised the participation of Afghan youth in the tournament. He said the eighth edition of the winter sports tournament, with the participation of hundreds of athletes and fans, formally opened Saturday amid hope and joy.

Aimed at supporting athletes and promoting winter sports, a total of 80 skiers from Kabul and Ghazni, Wardak and Bamiyan provinces competed.

Skiing is gaining popularity among youth in Afghanistan, Batory said, adding that the winners would be honored and the best would be chosen to compete in overseas competitions.

"International winter competitions were held in China last year and are scheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2028. Afghanistan has been invited, and we are getting ready to attend," Batory said.

Batory also described sports and their promotion as necessary for a healthy society, noting, "The message of sport is to fight drug addiction, depression and illness to have a sound and healthy society."

News.Az