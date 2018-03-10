Aflatun Amashov reelected as head of Azerbaijan’s Press Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aflatun Amashov has been reelected as head of Azerbaijan’s Press Council.

This decision was made at the 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists on March 10, Trend reports.

The number of seats in the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council was increased from 17 to 23.

Thus, the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council has been formed of 11 journalists - Aflatun Amashov, Vugar Rahimzade, Umud Rahimoglu, Rashad Majid, Aydin Guliyev, Akif Ashirli, Rauf Arifoglu, Elchin Mirzabayli, Aynur Jamalgizi, Bakhtiyar Sadikhov, Bahaddin Gaziyev, seven members of the public - Vugar Safarli, Mushvig Alasgarli, Agil Abbas, Javanshir Feyziyev, Hikmat Babaoglu, Ilham Ismayilov, Yadigar Mammadli and five representatives of Internet resources - Vusala Mahirgizi, Azar Hasrat, Niyaz Niftiyev, Rahman Hajiyev, Anar Imanov.

