Africa CDC recommends first locally manufactured PCR test for mpox

The Africa CDC, in a statement issued Tuesday, said the approval underscored the test's reliability and efficacy, potentially boosting Morocco's role in global health initiatives."This major milestone is in line with the African Union (AU)'s continental effort to strengthen the self-sufficiency of African public health systems toward enhancing the continent's efficiency in preparedness and response to disease threats," it said.As part of its continental efforts in the fight against the ongoing mpox outbreak, the Africa CDC procured and delivered PCR and genome sequencing test kits to AU members.The AU's specialized healthcare agency, which offers guidance and recommendations to specific real-time PCR tests for procurement and use, said the third edition of the recommended list, which was published Tuesday, includes one locally manufactured PCR detection kit, manufactured by Moldiag, a Morocco company specialized in developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests tailored to the needs of both Morocco and the African continent.Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the Africa CDC is leading an ambitious and very critical continental agenda on local manufacturing of medical countermeasures, a critical element for the health security of the continent.Congratulating Morocco for the "outstanding achievement," the Africa CDC chief encouraged other African countries to consider the use of this testing solution as they continue responding to the mpox outbreak.In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of continental security. Soon after, the World Health Organization also declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years.According to the latest data from the Africa CDC, the number of mpox cases reported so far this year in Africa has surpassed the 50,000 mark. Noting that the African continent is still in the acute phase of the mpox outbreak, the Africa CDC said the outbreak has so far affected 19 African countries as the death toll reached 1,083 since the start of this year.

News.Az