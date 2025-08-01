Africa requires $3 trillion to achieve climate goals - AU
With only a month remaining until the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), the African Union has emphasized the urgent need for global partners to help close Africa's climate finance gap, revealing that the continent requires $3 trillion to achieve its climate goals
Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment at the African Union Commission, Moses Vilakati, made the call during a virtual media briefing on the forthcoming summit scheduled for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Themed “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” ACS2 aims to shift Africa from dialogue to action by turning climate pledges into practical, scalable solutions.
Despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, Vilakati said Africa remains the most vulnerable to climate change due to its geography, socioeconomic realities, and weak adaptive capacity.
He noted that only $30 billion was received between 2021 and 2022, a fraction of the $3 trillion required, stressing the urgent need for international financing partnerships.
He said: “Recognising that Africa leads the world in solar energy potential, with vast areas receiving over 2,000 kWh/m² annually, the ACS2 aims to accelerate climate solutions and financing for Africa’s green development, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy as a transformative force.