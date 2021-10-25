After many years, we have all experienced the joy of this victory: Azerbaijani president

“The liberation of each settlement is a historic event. From the first day until the last day of the war, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were only advancing. The liberation of four villages on the first day brought great joy to the people of Azerbaijan,” said President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with the members of general public of Gubadli district.

“After many years, we all experienced the joy of this victory,” the President said, adding that no-one could say at the time how long the war would last, because our plans were to liberate all the occupied territories.

News.Az