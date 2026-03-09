Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declares force majeure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bapco Energies has declared force majeure on its operations.

Force majeure is a contractual clause that releases parties from liability when they are unable to meet supply obligations due to events beyond their control, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement follows reports of thick smoke rising from the direction of the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain.

A witness cited by Reuters said smoke was seen surrounding the facility after the government earlier reported injuries and damage in the Sitra area as a result of an Iranian drone attack.

Bapco operates Bahrain’s main oil refinery, a critical facility for the country’s energy sector.

News.Az