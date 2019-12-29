Agency for Provision of Quality in Education established in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On making change in Decree #479 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated January 17, 2019 “On additional measures r

According to the decree, the Accreditation and Nostrification Department under the Ministry of Education will be reorganized by being turned into Agency for Provision of Quality in Education having the status of the public entity and being subordinate to the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Republic.

The “Statutes of the Agency for Provision of Quality in Education” have been approved by the decree.

News.Az

News.Az